16 return from Iran to warm welcome

Bengaluru: A warm welcome was accorded to 16 individuals who returned safely to Bengaluru from Iran on Saturday at the Kempegowda International Airport.

Independent MLA Puttaswamy Gowda, representing the Gauribidanur Assembly seat and the family members of the repatriated individuals greeted them warmly.

MLA Gowda handed over the Indian Tricolour to the returnees and raised slogans of “Bharat Mata ki Jai” along with them.

Speaking to the media, he stated that most of the returnees were residents of Alipura village in Chikkaballapura district.

“There are still about 80 people from Alipura village stranded in Iran. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and Union Ministers about the matter, and arrangements will be made to bring them back soon in a day or two,” he said.

The returnees had first arrived in Delhi and were subsequently brought to Bengaluru. They explained that their initial intention was to visit Iran and explore business opportunities. However, once the bombing began, they feared they might never be able to return to India. They expressed their gratitude to the officers of the Indian Embassy, as well as to the state and Union governments, for the assistance provided.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had said recently that students from the state currently stuck in conflict-ridden Israel and Iran are being well taken care of by authorities there, and will be brought back soon.