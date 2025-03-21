18 BJP MLAs Suspended For Six Months From Karnataka Assembly Following Chamber Chaos

Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader has suspended 18 BJP MLAs for six months effective immediately, citing "indiscipline" and "disrespectful conduct" during Friday's tumultuous legislative session. The drastic action follows chaotic scenes where the suspended legislators allegedly disrupted Assembly proceedings, disregarded the Speaker's directives, and engaged in unruly behavior.

The suspended MLAs, who include Opposition Chief Whip Doddanagouda H Patil and several prominent BJP leaders, were observed climbing onto the Speaker's dais, throwing papers at him, and staging protests at the Well of the House. Marshals were ultimately called to physically remove them from the chamber.

According to the suspension order, the affected legislators are prohibited from entering the Assembly hall, lobbies, and galleries for the next six months. They are also barred from participating in standing committee meetings, submitting matters for the Assembly agenda, issuing directives, or voting in committee elections. Additionally, they will forfeit their daily allowances during the suspension period.

The day's disorder stemmed from two controversial issues. First, Cooperative Minister KN Rajanna's allegations that up to 48 politicians, including central figures, had fallen victim to a honey-trap operation—prompting BJP members to storm the Well brandishing CDs they claimed contained evidence of blackmail. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has promised a high-level investigation upon receiving formal complaints.

Further chaos erupted when the Assembly passed a finance bill that BJP members mistakenly believed was the contentious legislation granting 4% reservation to Muslims in public contracts. The proposed amendment to the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurements Act would reserve a portion of contracts for individuals classified under Category 2B (Muslims)—a move the BJP has denounced as unconstitutional and vowed to challenge legally.