20-yer-old Nigerian gets hip replacement surgery

Bengaluru: In a rare case, doctors at Rainbow Children's Hospital provided a 20-year boy with advanced hip arthritis, a complete hip replacement surgery.

20-year-old Mohammed Okumbe (name changed) from Nigeria was wheelchair-bound due to Juvenile Spondyloarthropathy. Juvenile Spondyloarthritis (JSpA). It's a childhood rheumatic disease that causes arthritis to start at the age of 16 and sometimes even spans over adult life.

The first symptom is pain at the site where ligaments and tendons attach to bone. Months or years later, other joints may be affected, particularly joints of the spine or sacroiliac joints. In the initial months, suffering children may witness inflamed, swollen joints like the knees and ankles. Doctors warn that this inflammation can cause permanent damage if left untreated.

Due to his condition not being recognised and treated on time, he had developed advanced hip arthritis, requiring total hip replacement surgery. Doctors noted that a 20-year-old patient getting a hip replacement surgery is rare. To get cured of his rare case and be able to walk again, he underwent hip replacement surgery at Rainbow Children's Hospital.

Talking about the surgery, Dr Jayanth S Sampath, Senior Consultant Paediatric Orthopaedic Surgeon, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli said "Once the joint damage is advanced, surgical procedures to preserve or replace the joint becomes necessary. Hence, parents need to seek advice to treat arthritis in the early stages and prevent permanent joint damage."

After a successful surgery, doctors followed up with rehabilitation for two months. Soon, he returned to his home country and continues to be under follow-up through teleconsultation. Usually, JSpA patients suffer from pain and inflammation in the lower part of the body. But, post-surgery, Okumbe was able to walk independently and live pain-free.

Dr Chandrika Bhatt, Consultant Paediatric Rheumatologist, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Marathahalli added that "Arthritis, if not treated at the right time, can lead to long term problems with joint mobility. In early stages, the disease can be controlled with medicines alone."

Doctors also advise parents to look out for early symptoms and consult a doctor to prevent worsening. untreated.