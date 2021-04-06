27 children at orphanage home, 24 garment factory workers test positive in Kolar

Bengaluru: In a shocking development on Tuesday morning, Kolar district reported two COVID-19 clusters, affecting more than 50 persons including 27 children in an orphanage home and in a garment factory.



Dr Vijaya Kumar, District Health Officer, Kolar said "the number of positive cases in these two clusters was 66 as of Tuesday morning. A majority of the children are 14 years of age and are under constant observation of district health officials. None of them has any severe symptoms," he said, adding that all the workers who tested positive for coronavirus in the garment factory are asymptomatic."

It is said that children who tested positive at the orphanage are in a stable condition. However, some of them have developed fever over the weekend. The garment factory workers underwent COVID test after one of their colleagues had earlier tested positive. Sanitisation and disinfection operations have been conducted on both the premises immediately.

According to the Karnataka COVID-19 updates on Monday, Kolar district reported 82 cases and the number of active cases in the district stood at 250. Most of the patients are asymptomatic and are in isolation at home or institutional facilities. As of Monday, seven patients in the district needed intensive care facilities. Since the pandemic broke out last year, the cumulative number of cases in Kolar district is 10,769, with 180 deaths.