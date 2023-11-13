35 police personnel of a single station wrote letters seeking transfer

Bengaluru: Over 35 police personnel of a single station have appealed for mass transfer. They have written a letter to the administrative department and requested for transfer.

About 35 personnel working in Cubbon Park Police Station have sought transfer. The matter of writing a letter to the administrative department and requesting the transfer collectively has been discussed a lot. Fingers are being pointed at the station head as the reason behind the mass transfer.

12 ASIs and 23 Head Constables have requested for transfer. Even though everyone has appealed to the administrative department for personal reasons, there are many ways of discussion in the department and the station.

It is being discussed that everyone has decided to transfer collectively because it is becoming difficult to work under the hands of one station officer. It is said that the main reason for the mass transfer is the lack of similarity between the station officer and the staff.

Some of the 35 staff who requested for transfer have been transferred. The rest of the staff are also eagerly waiting with the transfer letter in there hand.