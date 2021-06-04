37 Years Old Man From Bengaluru Saved Two Lives By Donating His Kidney and Liver

A 37-year-old Bengaluru man died on April 14 after being brought to hospital for a long illness and donating his kidneys and liver to two patients.



A 61-year-old man from Trivandrum, Kerala, was one of the recipients. He had been diagnosed with liver cirrhosis and a tumour about a year ago and had put his name down for an organ transplant whereas the other recipient was a 66-year-old guy who had been suffering from a chronic kidney disease for a few years. His comorbidities, which included diabetes, hypertension, and coronary artery disease, made the surgery more difficult.

The 61-year-old patient was admitted with high blood pressure, abdominal distension, and significant jaundice symptoms, and underwent numerous rounds of tests. The patient also had portal vein thrombosis, which doctors discovered.

According to a statement from BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital, the procedure lasted nine hours and the doctors performed the surgery with extreme caution on April 16. During the surgery, medical professionals replaced his injured portal vein with a new vein obtained from the donor, allowing the liver to get adequate blood supply.

The other recipient had been on thrice-weekly maintenance dialysis since 2015 and had applied for a cadaver donor. The operation took four hours.

Dr Venugopal, Senior Consultant and HOD, Department of HPB and liver transplantation, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital stated that the situation of those patients designated to organ transplantation are worrisome due to their low and compromised immunity.