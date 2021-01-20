47% of designated beneficiaries vaccinated on Tuesday in State

Bengaluru: An estimated 47 per cent of the designated beneficiaries earmarked for Tuesday were administered the Covid-19 vaccine in Karnataka, taking the total number of those vaccinated in the State so far to 80,686, official data showed. According to data released by the office of the State Health Minister, out of 32,205 targeted beneficiaries for vaccination, 15,223 was achieved on Tuesday in 346 sessions held. In Bengaluru Urban 4,288 beneficiaries were vaccinated against 12,707 targeted for the day, achieving a coverage of 34 per cent. According to union health ministry data, the cumulative number of healthcare workers vaccinated against COVID-19 since January 16 to Tuesday 6 PM stands at 80,686.

State Health Minister K Sudhakar, meanwhile, dismissed as "far from truth" reports that there was hesitation among some sections to take the vaccine. "In the entire country, the maximum number of people have taken the vaccine yesterday (Monday) in our state. The vaccines are safe and the vaccination drive in the state has been going on successfully. Don't believe in rumours. Don't have any fear about vaccines," he tweeted.

The government has said that the health warriors who are in the forefront in the fight against coronavirus will be given priority, and people with comorbidity are the next priority. Meanwhile, the vaccination drive began on Tuesday at Ramaiah Medical College Hospitals and Ramaiah Memorial Hospital, and Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield with the frontline workers receiving the much awaited vaccine against the coronavirus. As many as 300 healthcare workers will receive the vaccine on the first day of the drive in Ramaiah Medical College Hospital and the hospital shall increase the number to 600 the next day, Ramaiah Hospital said in a release, adding that around 4,300 people have to be vaccinated on campus.

Manipal Hospitals, Whitefield said, while the first day covered 56 beneficiaries, the drive will extend to the number of days required to cover all beneficiaries listed.