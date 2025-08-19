Live
5 IIMB students selected for workshop at Hiroshima University
Bengaluru: IIMB on Monday announced that five students from its Bachelor of Business Administration in Digital Business and Entrepreneurship (BBA-DBE) programme have been selected for a fully funded two-week international immersion workshop at Hiroshima University, Japan.
The workshop, themed “Circular Economy”, will be held from September 1 to 12 and will bring together students from diverse backgrounds to address global challenges under the UN Sustainable Development Goal 11—Sustainable Cities and Communities, IIMB said in a press release. The programme is part of the AGILE COIL (Collaborative Online International Learning) initiative, through which IIMB partners with Hiroshima University. Supported by Japan’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT), the initiative aims to foster cross-cultural collaboration, leadership, and global citizenship among learners from Japan and India. The selected students—Shreya Jain, Dhruv Deepak Bagla, Garv Agarwal, Parinistaa Sugandhi and Arin Prakash—will work on real-world issues such as urban planning, IoT, waste management, renewable energy and climate resilience, using technology, innovation, entrepreneurial and leadership skills, the release said. Introduced in the 2024–25 academic year, the BBA-DBE programme drew more than 1,000 students from 359 cities across India in its first year. The course prepares future-ready entrepreneurs through an industry-relevant, modular, fully online learning model. Since its inception, students of the programme have been virtually participating in the AGILE COIL Module 4 Entrepreneurship programme, receiving international academic mentorship and a digital badge from Hiroshima University on completion.