5 lakh farmers to receive amount by March-end

Mandya: State agriculture minister H N Cheluvaraya Swamy said that as the agricultural season progresses, the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana – Crop Insurance has garnered significant participation, with 25 lakh farmers registering for coverage this year in state.

Speaking to mediapersons Cheluvaraya Swamy said that by the end of March, an impressive sum of 1,400 crore rupees in crop insurance will be distributed to support 13 lakh farmers, with 600 crore rupees already disbursed to benefit 8 lakh farmers. He assured that the remaining 800 crores will be paid out by the end of this month.

Speaking at the privilege distribution conference and International Women’s Day program in Nagamangala Taluk, on Saturday minister highlighted the government’s commitment to agricultural development. Notably, the construction of 7,500 agricultural wells in Mandya district is underway, with plans to increase the number to 20,000 in the near future.

Emphasising inclusivity, the minister underscored that five guarantee schemes are being extended to all sections of society without discrimination based on caste, creed, or gender. The Siddaramaiah government’s initiatives have empowered people across various sectors, with 35,000 crores invested in guarantee schemes since its inception. Addressing long-standing grievances, Minister Cheluvarayaswamy announced the resolution of a 35-year-old issue in Nagamangala Taluk, with rightful deeds distributed to the Hakkipikki tribe. He reassured farmers regarding the quality of seeds and fertilisers, emphasising that necessary precautions have been taken to address past complaints.

In a boon to local development, the government has approved plans for a new sugar factory in Mandya, alongside initiatives to establish vital infrastructure including a medical college, KSRTC depot , RTO office, police station, and mini Vidhana Soudha within next10 months in Nagamangala he adedd.

During the event, sewing machines were distributed to women beneficiaries in Nagamangala, while spectacles were provided to those above 60 years of age. Additionally, health kits were handed out to Asha workers, reaffirming the government’s commitment to the welfare of its citizens.