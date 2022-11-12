50% of world's Type 2 diabetes can be prevented with healthy food and exercise

Bengaluru: A press conference was organised in Bengaluru to talk about strategies that could prevent 50% of type 2 diabetes (T2DM) cases worldwide. This conference was a component of Jackfruit365.com's drive to raise awareness about eating nutritious food in support of the World Diabetes Day campaign, "Access to Diabetes care," which this year has the theme "Education to protect tomorrow." The group emphasised the World Diabetes Day campaign's claim that proper eating and exercise can prevent 50% of type 2 diabetes (T2DM) worldwide.

The most crucial step in making meals healthy and assisting in naturally managing diabetes condition is adding extra veggies to meal plans. Green jackfruit flour, also known as Jackfruit365, is a vegetable that can be easily used to local favorites such akki roti in Bengaluru, pesarattu in Hyderabad, and podi idli in Chennai. Green jackfruit flour's high fibre content and low caloric value have been shown to lower type 2 diabetes patients' HbA1c levels (T2DM). Dr. Vinod Abichandani emphasised the importance of including green jackfruit flour in every meal to help diabetics manage their blood sugar levels. The topic of the discussion was how to support diabetes healthcare consultants and inform the public about using green jackfruit flour, a simple and direct plant-based natural remedy, in daily meals to help regulate blood sugar, improve bowel movements, and lower some lipid fractions and markers of fatty liver.

"I recommended my patients to use 30 g green jackfruit flour per day to replace the same portion of whole wheat flour or rice batter as part of their diet and observed a remarkable improvement in their blood glucose levels. Today, at least 50 of my patients including pregnant women, my family and staff are using 30 g of green jackfruit flour on a daily basis and the benefits are visible in overall metabolic conditions rather than just blood sugar control. Green jackfruit flour is a real nutritional gem for medical nutrition therapy," said Dr. Vinod Abichandani, Diabetologist and Endocrine Physician, Ramanand Clinic. A well-designed clinical study conducted in India at the Government Medical College, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, involved randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials; it evaluated the efficacy of Jackfruit365, green jackfruit flour as an integral part of daily meal in patients with T2DM (type 2 diabetes mellitus). "Diabetes is a serious & rapidly growing lifestyle health issue in the world. There are more than 70 million people suffering from diabetes which is expected to rise over 134 million by 2045. Adding just one tablespoon of Jackfruit365™ green jackfruit flour in one's meal three times a day will help reduce the absorption of carbohydrates and calories and facilitate twice the amount of fiber intake," added James Joseph, Founder, Jackfruit365.com.