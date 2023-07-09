50% rebate on traffic penalties re-introduced

Bengaluru: In an effort to expedite the clearance of traffic violation dues, the government recently re-introduced a scheme that offers a 50 percent rebate on e-challans. On the scheme’s inaugural day, Bengaluru Traffic Police achieved impressive results, collecting about Rs. 22.5 lakh in fines and settling over 7,200 cases.

This initiative, announced following a meeting chaired by Justice G Narendar, Executive Chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA), aims to incentivise individuals to clear their pending traffic violation dues.

The scheme, announced this Wednesday, witnessed good response on its first day. Embracing the convenience of digital platforms, traffic violators utilized various channels to clear their dues. The Personal Digital Assistants (PDA), Karnataka State Police (KSP) mobile application, automation centers, and the Bengaluru One initiative played a crucial role in facilitating easy payments. The Bengaluru Traffic Police shared valuable insights into the impact of the scheme’s implementation. A total of Rs 22,49,600 was collected in fines, indicating a significant step towards resolving pending violations. Moreover, with 7,216 cases settled on the very first day, there is a clear indication of positive progress in bringing traffic violators into compliance with the law.This rebate scheme, which was initially introduced in February of this year by the Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government, proved to be immensely successful. By offering a temporary rebate, the government managed to collect over Rs. 120 crore in pending fines.