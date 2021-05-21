5th Oxygen Express reaches Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The fifth Oxygen Express reached ICD Whitefield from Tatanagar, Jharkhand, on Wednesday, carrying eight cryogenic containers each containing 20 tons Liquid Medical Oxygen.

A signal free 'Green Corridor' was created by the railways to enable hindrance-free passage of the Oxygen Express.

So far, Karnataka has received 640 ton LMO by rail. The Indian Railways has run 196 Oxygen Expresses and transported nearly 11,800 tons LMO to various states in the country to assist governments in their fight against Covid -19. The sixth Oxygen Express is on the way to Karnataka from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat.

The train is carrying 4 cryogenic containers containing 72.94 MT LMO.