6,47,500 Covishield doses reach Bengaluru 

Bengaluru: As many as 6,47,500 doses of Covid-19 vaccine -- Covishield arrived in the afternoon to much fanfare at the corgo complex of the Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday. Belagavi will receive the next consignment on Wednesday.

Reacting to the vaccine arrival, Health Minister Dr K.Sudhakar said, "Covishield vaccine has been approved by the Drugs Control General of India (DCGI). The Union government has bought 1.1 crore doses of vaccine at a cost of Rs 210 per dose. This is the cheapest vaccine in the world. Serum institute Pune is supplying the vaccines at a cost of Rs 231 crore. Karnataka will be getting 7.95 lakh vials of the vaccine in the first consignment and it will be stored in the government storage facility."

According to the reports from the health department, the first batch of the vaccine was transported to Bengaluru International airport from Pune. It reached the airport in the afternoon today. The vials will be stored in the government health facility near Anand Rao circle.

Each dose of vaccine contains 0.5 ml and each vial contains 10 doses of vaccines. The vaccine will be given in two dosages. First will be administered on January 16 and second after 28 days of the first dosage.

"This vaccine is supposed to generate resistance to Covid and the state government has asked citizens and health workers not to worry about side effects as it is safe. These vaccines have come with printed messages of "Not for sale" written over the vaccine case to avoid misuse," Sudhakar said, adding that more than 16 lakh health warriors who have registered will be administered the vaccine on priority. In the second phase, the vaccine will be administered to people aged above 50 years and other vulnerable groups. All guidelines will be followed while giving the vaccine. Every person who is vaccinated will be kept under observation for 30 minutes after the shot.