69% of Bangaloreans can’t see early symptoms of poor nerve health: Survey

Bengaluru: As per a new survey by P&G Nerve Health, 69% of people Bangaloreans ignore early signs of poor nerve health. The study also stated that 90 per cent of respondents believe that healthy nerves are important, while only 38 per cent can differentiate between nerves and blood vessels.



The survey was conducted among 1800 respondents across 12 cities, It depicted that 60% of the respondents in India are ignorant about early signs of poor nerve health. But in the case of Bengaluru, the numbers were larger than the national average. Up to 69 per cent of Bangaloreans do not see early signs of poor nerve health.

"Usually, people don't take a balanced diet and they miss out on lots of other essential vitamins and ingredients, which are essential for holistic health. We often see that people suffer from nerve health but are unaware of the reasons behind it. They don't take care of the intake of Vitamin B12 in their dietary regimen, and their problem remains. Therefore, it is essential to know the impact of Vitamin B12 on our health. And equally important to ensure to take the required amount of Vitamin B12 in your diet," says Dr Ganapathi Bantwal, President, Endocrine Society of India.

In the light of Nutrition Week, the survey was conducted to find the awareness levels and perceptions about nerve health. The survey aimed to ascertain if people can identify nerve-related issues on their own.

The survey revealed that even though 50 per cent of the people had experienced the symptoms, there was limited knowledge about them.

"A large population of the country today suffers from Vitamin B deficiencies without knowing the causes and the risks associated with this condition including nerve damage. The P&G Nerve Health Survey, in association with Heal Health & Hansa Research, is an effort to increase awareness about nerve health, empower people to recognize the early symptoms and how it can be managed with a balanced diet and supplementation", said Milind Thatte, Managing Director - Procter & Gamble Health Limited.