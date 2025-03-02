72-yr male successfully treated for rare urinary bladder cancer

Bengaluru: Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi successfully treated a 72-year-old-man for a rare and aggressive bladder cancer known as ‘squamous cell carcinoma’. The patient underwent surgery performed by Dr. Bharath G, Consultant - Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital Nagarbhavi along with his team. The surgery lasted for 7 hours, and the patient was discharged just a week after the surgery.

Patient Chandra (name changed) had been struggling with painful urination and a condition that caused him to pass urine through his stool. This rare health condition caused by a fistula (an abnormal connection between the bladder and intestine), lasted for a month and significantly affected his daily life. Despite multiple visits to various hospitals, he couldn’t find any relief and felt desperate for a solution. Finally, he reached out to Fortis Nagarbhavi, in hope of finding an effective treatment. Upon admission at Fortis Nagarbhavi a detailed medical evaluation revealed that Chandra had squamous cell carcinoma of the bladder which had spread to nearby organs. Given the severity of the situation, Dr. Bharath recommended an immediate surgery.

Speaking about the case, Consultant- Surgical Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Nagarbhavi, Dr Bharath G said, “Upon Chandra’s arrival at the hospital, his condition was critical. Following the medical evaluation, we performed a detailed 7-hour surgery to remove the cancerous tissues, along with the fistula with the part of the intestine, including lymph nodes, to assess any spread of the disease. Additionally, we created an alternative pathway for waste elimination, as the bladder was completely affected by the tumour. While a new bladder could not be reconstructed due to his condition, the tumour was successfully excised as a whole, and the affected regions were reconstructed. Chandra is now recovering well and adjusting to life with a urostoma (an opening on the abdomen where urine flows out into a bag, instead of through the normal urinary tract).”

The Business Head of Fortis Hospitals Bengaluru, Akshay Oleti added, “This particular case highlights our commitment to providing personalized and innovative care. We are proud of our medical team’s expertise in handling such complex surgeries and achieving successful outcomes.”