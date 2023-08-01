A die-hard fan of Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan comes to Bengaluru walking from Kalburagi

BENGALURU: Maruti, a die-hard fan of Housing and Minorities Welfare Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has come to Bengaluru all the way from Kalburagi in connection with the birthday of the minister.



Maruti had taken an oath before God that he would do padayatra from Kalburagi to Bengaluru if the Congress Party comes to power in the State and Zameer Ahmed Khan becomes a minister. Accordingly, he left Kalburagi on July 10 and reached Bengaluru on July 31.

This morning, Maruti came to meet the Minister to felicitate him on his birthday. Bowled to the love and affection of that youth, the minister honored him with a flower garland.

On this occasion, Dastagir Sab, another fan of Minister Khan, who had vowed to tonsure his head if Zameer Ahmed Khan becomes a minister, handedover the greeting card written from the blood. The minister saw off Dastagir by offering sweets.