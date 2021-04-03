AAP alleges massive irregularities in procurement of hematology instruments

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru unit of Aam Aadmi Party alleged irregularities in procurement of bio-chemistry and hematology instruments by the Department of Logistics & Warehousing under the State Health Ministry. The party alleged that the specifications were made in such a way that the favourite companies of Health Minister Sudhakar K were benefited.

Mohan Dasari, president of Bengaluru unit of AAP, said "We have found irregularities in procurement of biochemistry and hematology instruments."

He claimed this was a short notice tender but the department changed all the specifications and mentioned it as a short term tender.

"If it is a re-tender, they are not supposed to change the tender specification, why have they changed? Also in short terms tender, there is a government order to cancel the tender if there is a single bid, however the committee has approved this even when there is a single bid in the case," he alleged.

Dasari claimed that the specification was made in such a way as to suit only the favorite companies of Sudhakar. He stated that due to this corrupt practices of the department, major eligible companies did not participate in this tender procedure.

"Certain 'detrimental' clauses were added in this tender and hence most of the companies were unable to collect the user certificates and quote," he said.

He also pointed out that the selected company also did not produce the proper documents but the tender committee ignored it and selected only Sysmex.

Dasari demanded an investigation into the "irregularities" by the state government. Senior advocate Lakshmikanth warned that the party will lodge complaints with ACB, Lokayukta and courts if the government does not probe this.

AAP's allegations

1 Sysmex Corporation Ltd is the only company selected (for supply of 1195 three-part hematology cell counters) even though 80% performance criteria papers were not correct. This company hasn't sold instruments directly, but they have included the earlier distributor orders (As sold by Sysmex) and shown 80% performance papers. Tender committee has ignored this point and accepted their bid. AAP claims that the papers of Sysmex is not correct and the procurement should be immediately stopped and the vendor be blacklisted.

2 Sysmex Corporation Ltd is selected for supply of 165 five-part hematology cell counter even though the 80% performance criteria papers were not correct.



Based on the above facts and details, it clearly shows that the government is paying nearly Rs 25 crore over and above the market rate for the selected companies.