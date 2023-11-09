AAP files complaint with ICMR to prosecute former minister Sudhakar

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party held a press conference recently to 140 crores scam of Kidwai Cancer Hospital and released supporting documents of 330 pages. The party had alleged that the hospital had conducted illegal COVID-19 tests and engaged in fraudulent transactions worth hundred crores of rupees.

In a statement, AAP state organizing secretary B T Naganna said that the party's legal team had filed a complaint with ICMR. "The complaint has been filed with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to register a criminal case against former Karnataka Health Minister Dr. Sudhakar, Kidwai Memorial Trust Hospital (KMTH) former director Dr. C Ramachandra, and BMHS owner S P Rakshit. The complaint urged the immediate dismissal of the MOU between KMTH and BMHS. It has also demanded that criminal cases be filed against all those involved in the scam and that the illegal funds be recovered by confiscating their properties," Naganna said.

AAP state youth wing president and party legal team lawyer Lohith J. Hanumapur said party would soon expose the system under which private laboratories are being given the contract for Disease Diagnosis Section in all government health and medical department hospitals in the state. He urged the government to take immediate action stop the ceaseless looting of taxpayers money by these private laboratories.