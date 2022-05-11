AAP protests poor construction work at Vajpayee Stadium

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest alleging that the '40% commission' BJP government was responsible for the collapse of the Vajpayee Stadium gallery in HSR layout.

Leading the protest, Bengaluru AAP president Mohan Dasari said, "The gallery roof has collapsed barely two months after it was inaugurated by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. This is a testimony to the '40% commission' corruption by BJP government and local MLA Sathish Reddy. We condemn the hooliganism shown by BJP workers against AAP members who visited the place to expose the poor construction work. We will remove BJP from power which is corrupt as well as a hooligan party."

"The work at Vajpayee Stadium has been done at a cost of Rs 4 crore which has to be thoroughly investigated. Public works department should investigate this and strict action should be taken against the contractors, officials and representatives who are part of this corruption. We cannot keep quiet looking at people's money being misused by corrupt people resulting in poor construction of public assets," Mohan Dasari added.

As the work for the gallery that was collapsed at Vajpayee Stadium alone cost Rs 4 crore, while Rs 140 crore was spent on the complete stadium work.

Bommanahalli constituency AAP in-charge Seetharam Gundappa said, "Member of Parliament Tejasvi Surya, along with BJP workers, had created ruckus in front of Delhi CM's residence. They had also sent unruly party workers to AAP State office as well. If he has guts, let him come to the Vajpayee Stadium which is in his own constituency and talk about the poor construction work."

Later, the Joint Commissioner received the complaint demanding a probe into poor construction. AAP leaders such as Jagadish Chandra, Yogitha Reddy, Pallavi Chidambaram, Nagabhushana Reddy, Manjunatha Swamy, Kalai, Firoz Khan, Veena Rao, Sathish Gowda and others took part in the protest.