ACB raids reveal BDA touts wallowing in luxury

Bengaluru: In a day-long raid on various locations in Bengaluru city six touts of Bangalore Development Authority, the Anti Corruption Bureau sleuths on Tuesday unearthed property, cash, gold jewellery and vehicles belonging to three persons, identified as Mohan of RT Nagar, Manoj of Domlur, Tejaswi of RR Nagar, Ashwath of Muddinapalya, Munirathna, Chikkahanumaiah and Rama Lakshmana of Bengaluru city.

The ACB sleuths started raiding the six locations right from 6 am. Some of the accused persons tried to resist the entry of the officials into their homes despite their producing search warrants issued by the magistrate. The raid was led by an ACB official of the rank of Superintendent of Police Uma Prashanth. A team of 100 officials took part in the massive raid.

The biggest haul of wealth that included huge sums of currency, silver and gold items, the value of which is being calculated, was found in the house of Tejaswi.

At the home of Ashwath, the sleuths found expensive cars including Audi, Mercedes Benz and Toyota.

Mohan was found to have gold, cash and documents of several properties including apartments and house sites. As per their income records the properties seized in their houses were at least 100 times over the officials' estimation. Munirathna has several high-end properties and owns a petrol pump in Bengaluru city.

According to the sources in ACB, these six persons used to liaison with the BDA officials for the allotment of sites to the applicants.