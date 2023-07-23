Live
Action against Bajrang Dal condemned
Highlights
Mangaluru: BJP district unit president Sudarshan Moodbidri has condemned the action of the police commissioner issuing deportation notices to many Bajrang Dal activists from Mangaluru city.
“ Don't compare Bajrang Dal activists with other bigoted or anti-social forces. You will know when you study their case file. The workers of the Hindu organization do the service work of the Hindu society without any reward”
“Please understand that in Love Jihad, the case was made in the context of the protection of Hindu girls, protection of cows from butchers, and protection of religion. Implementation of the law without succumbing to the politics of appeasement” Sudarshan said.
