Action if it comes within framework of law: CM

Bengaluru: In the case of Chandrashekhar Swamiji, the police will do what is required by law. If it comes within the framework of the law, action will be taken. Otherwise, no, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He was answering questions from the media after offering prayers at the statue of Kengal Hanumanthaiyya on his death anniversary on Sunday. Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s stated that Siddaramaiah doing the same drama that he did when he left from JDS, responding to it CM Siddaramaiah said, I did not leave, I was expelled from JDS. If the media said whatever he says, why should the media be? The CM fiercely questioned the media.

I did not leave the party. Deve Gowda expelled me. Then I had no other choice but to hold a conference, and I had also held a conference in Hassan. Now, to thank the people of the entire state, a conference has been organised by the Congress Party and the Swabhimani Alliance. He said that it is being held under the joint auspices of the Congress Party and the Swabhimani alliance. Karnataka Congress in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge have also been invited for this. He said that the party is actively participating in this.

We are the ones who built the JDS party. Is JDS now secular? The Chief Minister questioned. What secularism is there after joining the communalists? Secularism and socialism have been included in the Constitution. The Supreme Court has also said that it must be secular. The JDS does not know the background on which the party was built. Kumaraswamy was not there when the party was formed. I am a member of the party along with Deve Gowda, Ibrahim, Satish Jarkiholi, Mahadevappa, Venkatesh, and Lakshmi Sagar. Deve Gowda became the national president and I became the state president, the Chief Minister said.