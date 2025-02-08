Actress Priyanka Arora inaugurates ‘Bengaluru Utsava’

Bengaluru: The Grand Flea Market has organized a special handicrafts exhibition and sale at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishat in Bengaluru, ahead of the Mahashivratri and Ugadi festivals. The event, titled Bengaluru Utsava, was inaugurated on Friday by model and actress Priyanka Arora.

Speaking at the inauguration, she highlighted that Bengaluru Utsava aims to provide a festive shopping experience, showcasing an exquisite collection of handicrafts, handloom fabrics, and home décor items crafted by artisans from across India, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. She encouraged visitors to support local artisans by exploring and purchasing their unique creations.