Additional Rs 3 lakh compensation announced to each kin of deceased

Ballari: The Karnataka government has announced a compensation of Rs5 lakh for the families of the mothers who tragically passed away at the Ballari Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS). District In-Charge Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan made this announcement during a felicitation event in Sandur, stating that an initial compensation of ₹2 lakh had already been declared, and an additional Rs 3 lakh would now be provided.

Five mothers have reportedly died at BIMS, marking a tragic loss. Minister Khan emphasized that all deceased mothers came from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. “To support the families of these mothers, we will provide a total compensation of ₹5 lakh,” he stated.

On November 9, nine pregnant women were admitted to BIMS, where they underwent cesarean sections. The mothers included Nandini, Lalithamma, Sumaya, Roja, Muskaan, Amrutha, Mahalaxmi, Rajeshwari, and Sumalata. Unfortunately, Nandini, Lalithamma, Roja, Muskaan, and Sumaya succumbed to their health complications. The surviving four mothers received treatment and were later discharged.

After delivery, the mothers were administered intravenous (IV) fluids. Within two hours, they began experiencing severe health issues. Seven of the mothers developed kidney failure and multi-organ dysfunction. They were promptly admitted to VIMS for further treatment. Subsequent examinations revealed that three of the seven mothers were diagnosed with leptospirosis (rat fever).

Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed an investigation into the matter, specifically looking into any lapses in care at BIMS. “We are investigating any deficiencies that may have occurred. We do not yet know how many more mothers may have died due to negligence. We are also taking action against the company responsible for the faulty medication,” he said.

Minister Rao also assured that the government is committed to providing compensation to the families of the deceased and emphasised that measures would be put in place to prevent similar incidents in the future. He stated, “We will ensure stringent actions are taken to safeguard the health and well-being of our citizens.”