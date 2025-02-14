Aero India 2025 Ends with Thrilling Aerial Displays in Bengaluru

The final day of Aero India 2025 witnessed a massive turnout at Yelahanka Air Force Station, where aviation enthusiasts gathered to watch high-octane aerial performances. Pilots executed a series of precision maneuvers, including rapid ascents, mid-air rolls, and sharp dives, captivating spectators on the concluding day of the event.

Attendees from various age groups, including families and schoolchildren, arrived early to secure vantage points for the air show. The event, known for drawing aviation fans, saw large crowds assembling at key locations such as the Hunasamaranahalli lake bund, where residents from Yelahanka and Doddaballapur gathered to watch the aircraft perform in the sky.

The biennial aerospace exhibition, which ran over five days, dedicated its initial three days to industry representatives, defense officials, and global business leaders. Public entry was permitted on Thursday and Friday, allowing aviation enthusiasts to witness aircraft demonstrations firsthand.

Despite the overwhelming attendance, stringent security measures and well-coordinated crowd management helped maintain order. Authorities ensured smooth movement across the venue, preventing congestion and enhancing the visitor experience.

This year’s edition saw participation from over 500 delegates representing 84 nations, further cementing Aero India’s reputation as one of Asia’s foremost aerospace and defense exhibitions. Key figures from the global aviation sector engaged in discussions on advancements in technology, military aviation, and industry collaboration.