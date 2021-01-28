Aero India 21 to provide platform for MSMEs and start-ups

Bengaluru: Aero India – 2021, the first-ever hybrid global aero and defence exhibition, being organised by Defence Exhibition Organisation, will be a great platform for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and start-ups.

Out of 600 exhibitors, 522 domestic, 78 foreign and 171 virtual exhibitors have registered for participation in the event. According to the MoD, over 14 countries will participate in the event.

Senior officials in the MoD claim that a large number of international clients are expected at the international aero show.

One of the distinctive features of the Aero India - 2021 would be that despite not being physically present at the venue the visitors and the exhibitors can not only participate but experience the show. Virtual exhibitors can set up their virtual stall, engage in B2B meeting with business visitors and attend various Aero India conferences and other live programmes

The details of the exhibitors and their products have been put up on the Aero India's website where the business visitors can chat with them digitally. One of the other advantages in the hybrid mode would be that the foreign visitors can visit the stalls virtually according to the respective country's time zone.

"There will be a facility to interact with the virtual visitors through Video Connect / Chat / SMS and e-mail. Also a facility to track details of virtual visitors to your stall, to schedule virtual B2B meetings with business visitors, to participate in Aero India conferences and for virtual visitors to drop their visiting card with a message is available," the Ministry of Defence said.

The virtual stalls are given free of cost to physical exhibitors at the Aero India venue. The exhibitors can keep track of the visitors at their stall and download their contact details for further communication.

However, there is a dip in the number of foreign exhibitors. Aero India 2021 will have 522 Indian exhibitors as compared to 238 in the aero show held in 2019.

In Aero India 2019, 165 foreign exhibitors had signed for the event while this year there will be 78 foreign exhibitors.