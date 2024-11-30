Air pollution in Bengaluru similar to Delhi

Bengaluru: On the one hand, the low pressure in the Bay of Bengal has created cloudy weather in many parts of Karnataka, and there is a possibility of rain. On the other hand, air pollution has increased in Bangalore like Delhi, with dust from the cold weather also adding to the air pollution.

As a result of the deterioration of many roads in the city, people are facing difficulties due to dust while driving, and it is also causing health problems. Air pollution in the national capital Delhi has reached its maximum level, and a health emergency has begun. This concern is now haunting Bangalore too. The level of pollution has increased in many parts of the city.

Motorists are facing hell every day due to excessive dust on the main road of NR Colony in Basavanagudi. A road was dug for a pipeline project. After the work was completed, the road was left unpaved, resulting in dust. There is a situation where traders on the sides of the road cannot do business. Those who ride bike and walk on the footpath also have to face problems.

In addition, air pollution has increased in Bengaluru city along with the cold weather. Also, some people who walk on this NR Colony road every day have also experienced health problems like cough, sore throat, and dust allergy due to the dust problem. As a result, people are afraid to walk on this road. Therefore, senior citizens say that they have to wear masks while walking.

Many places in Bengaluru have medium-class air quality, and the Air Quality Index should still be within 100. But in many places in the city, the air quality is more than 100. The effect is detrimental to people’s health. Hebbal AQI has reached 129 from 98, JP Nagar 5th Block AQI has reached 122 from 9, Mysore Road AQI has reached 114 from 70, Silk Board AQI has reached 119 from 80, Peenya Industrial Area AQI has reached 111 from 80 and Mylasandra AQI has reached 122 from 78. The Air Pollution Control Board has also advised people with lung and respiratory problems, heart patients, children and the elderly to take care of their health. Overall, with the cool weather, air pollution has increased in the city due to vehicle exhaust and dust from the road, and the dust along with breathing can enter the blood vessels of a person and cause diseases like lung and heart diseases, stroke and cancer.

No steps are being taken by the Pollution Control Board to control pollution in the city. If we ignore the pollution in Bengaluru, it won’t take long for the situation in Delhi to reach Bengaluru. Therefore, it is advisable for Bengaluru people to take care of their health.