All accused in Renukaswamy case including Darshan appear before court

Bengaluru: All accused in the Renukaswamy murder case including actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his friend, actress Pavithra Gowda, appeared before the session’s court here on Friday. All the 17 accused in the case, who are out on bail, appeared at the 57th CCH Court here as per the procedure, official sources said.

During the hearing, the judge after taking note of the presence of all the accused, scheduled the next appearance for February 25, and instructed them to be present again on that date. The court had mandated monthly appearances as part of the bail conditions, and this is one such appear-ance, sources said. This was said to be the first time all accused were pre-sent at the court at the same time, since being granted bail.

Darshan, who arrived with his legal team in the presence of media and on-lookers, proceeded to the court, while Pavithra Gowda, was seen earlier conversing with her advocate. Other accused also came with their legal representatives. Darshan, Pavithra Gowda and other accused - R Naga-raju, Anu Kumar alias Anu, Lakshman M, Jagadeesh alias Jagga and Pra-doosh S Rao, were granted bail by the High Court on December 13, while others were granted bail earlier.

The 47-year-old Darshan was already out on interim bail for medical rea-sons as HC granted him bail. The Karnataka government had recently moved the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision granting bail to Darshan, Pavithra, and others. Darshan was arrested on June 11. Pavithra Gowda, and 15 other co-accused in the case were arrested during the same period.