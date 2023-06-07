Applications accepted as the guidelines received from Govt: Seva Sindhu App director clarifies

BENGALURU: The government has instructed to apply through Seva Sindhu to get the benefit of Gruha Jyothi Scheme. But the beneficiaries complained that the application is not being opened for applying. Dileesh Sasi, director of Seva Sindhu app, has clarified about this. As of now, it has not been stated when the application should be accepted. He clarified that the application will be accepted as soon as the guidelines are received from the government.

At present, Aadhaar card and PAN card documents have to be submitted for the application. It is not possible to do all the schemes in one file. Thus, he informed that various documents will be obtained for all the schemes.

People from Bangalore can also apply at Bangalore One Centers and Karnataka One Centers. Application can be made at Village One Centers at the village level. Seva Sindhu app can also be used on mobile. He said that many calls are coming to our helpline at present.

More than 50,000 applications can be submitted daily. It does not take much time. As far as possible it is better to apply at centers under government. Otherwise, they will take more money in cyber centers, he said.

The government has said to register four schemes at present. An app is currently being developed for registration. The ID details used for all surveys are obtained equally. Currently 70 departments are using this app. He said that these schemes will be made on this basis.