Army Base Workshop inks pact to accelerate AI-powered drone capabilities

Bengaluru In a major step towards advancing indigenous defence technology, the 515 Army Base Workshop (ABW), under the Directorate General of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers, has signed an agreement with IndyASTRA Technologies Pvt. Ltd. to enhance the Indian Army’s drone capabilities using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The agreement, signed on behalf of the Ministry of Defence (Army Headquarters), aligns with the operational requirements of the Indian Army and the national vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India). The collaborative effort will be coordinated through the 515 ABW.

The initiative focuses on developing and enabling AI-based Flight Control Systems (FCS) and a Standard Drone Operating Platform (SDOP) to strengthen drone production and deployment for ground-based military systems.

IndyASTRA will provide technical consultancy to 515 ABW, including comprehensive evaluations of drone technologies, subsystem reviews, integration readiness, and adherence to Army standards.

According to defence sources, the 515 ABW will issue requirement-based requests to IndyASTRA for production trials, validation, and certification, ensuring interoperability, safety, and compliance with military protocols.

A senior Army official said, “This collaboration is designed to strengthen indigenous capability and reduce import dependence on critical unmanned systems. AI-driven drone solutions will significantly enhance operational readiness and response efficiency in real-time field conditions.”

The partnership is expected to deliver rapid, mission-ready AI-based drone systems to support military operations, cutting down turnaround time for deployment and integration.

Designed to be scalable and replicable, the collaboration model will serve as a template for future programmes and related subsystems. Overall, the agreement is a strategic step towards improving technological autonomy, operational efficiency, and self-reliance within India’s defence ecosystem.