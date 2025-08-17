Attacking RSS a ‘guarantee solution’ for CM to save his chair: BJP

Bengaluru: Taking a dig at Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for attacking the RSS, the BJP leader R Ashoka has said it has become a “guarantee solution” for the former to save his chair.

The Leader of Opposition in the Assembly was reacting to Siddaramaiah targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for describing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as the “world’s biggest NGO”, during his address to the nation from the Red Fort on the 79th Independence Day on Friday.

Siddaramaiah had on Friday claimed the RSS is “the world’s biggest for-political-profit, for-hate, and most divisive organisation-unregistered, non-tax-paying, and conspiring to pit Indians against each other.”

“It’s no surprise CM Siddaramaiah jumps at every chance to attack the RSS. It’s not conviction - it’s compulsion. It’s not ideology - it’s insurance. It’s not belief - it’s survival,” Ashoka said.

In a post on ‘X’, he claimed that Siddaramaiah attacks the RSS to impress the Gandhi family and prove loyalty to the Congress high command, to keep the CM chair safe from the factional knives in his own party, and to distract from his government’s failures, by demonising an organisation that serves the nation selflessly. “Smear RSS = Please Gandhis + Protect Chair + Distract from Failures. A guarantee solution for CM Siddaramaiah’s -- how to save the chair -- problem!” he added.