Auctioned old, broken items from Lalbagh fetch Rs 15 lakh  

Bengaluru: Officials at Lalbagh have auctioned off nearly 535 cabinets, chairs, and tables, among other goods, in accordance with instructions from their superiors to get rid of waste materials, collecting Rs 5 lakh in the process.

The initiative was started in July of this year, and Principal Secretary of the Horticulture Department Rajendra Kumar Kataria quickly dispatched a letter to the relevant department. The message was sent throughout various districts to enumerate old and broken things to be scrapped in order to purchase the new equipment.

The Joint Director Administration's office in Bengaluru had a list of items that needed to be deleted, so we had to work even on holidays, extending our workdays, and travelling between districts. 535 items were dumped from the Lalbagh Botanical Garden office alone and sold at auction for Rs 5 lakh.

They will shortly be removed from the garden, according to a representative of the administration division of the horticulture department. Tables, chairs, and cabinets, among other goods, were reportedly in poor condition and left at the director's office for more than two months.