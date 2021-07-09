Bangalore University all set to start offline academic activities

Bengaluru: Bangalore University is compiling the vaccination data and motivating the students and staff to get vaccinated. Bangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof Venugopal K.R has conducted several meetings with affiliated college principals and heads of PG departments to take the initiative to vaccinate all the stakeholders.



The Vice Chancellor has entrusted the work of data collection to the professors of the university. Each professor is assigned 25 affiliated colleges to collect the data on a daily basis. With this initiative all the affiliated colleges and university departments are alert and doing the vaccination program on a war footing.

The university has vaccinated 74% of students and staff since April. Among hostels, 66% of students got vaccinated.

Bangalore University has 291 affiliated colleges with 1,07,614 targets. Vaccine has been given to 67,387, thus 62.61% vaccination is achieved. With constant motivation and follow up university is able to reach this goal.

The Vice-Chancellor is striving hard to reach 100% target in vaccinating the students, staff and teachers. This will enable them to start offline classes and conduct examinations.