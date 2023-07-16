Bangle ban: Karnataka govt says guidelines issued by Centre

Bengaluru: Karnataka's Congress government on Sunday clarified that the guideline of banning bangles for midday meal woman workers has been given by the Central government.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office noted that there has been propaganda that the Congress government had released a guideline banning bangles for midday meal woman worker and false information is spread rapidly in this regard.

In reality, the Central government has released guidelines in connection with the Poshan scheme and banned the wearing of bangles for midday meal woman workers, it said.

Some sections of the media had reported that the state Department of Education had come up with guidelines banning bangles for women workers who prepare midday meals for school children.

This had created a controversy and was slowly taking a communal turn, leading to the fact check team of the Congress government declaring that the reports are baseless and the guideline was indeed issued by the Central government.