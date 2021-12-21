Basavaraj Bommai govt bans large gatherings for New Year celebrations

Belagavi: increase in Omicron cases in the State, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday announced ban on large gatherings for New Year celebrations across the State. Restrictions will be in place from December 30 to January 2 across State with ban on public celebration. However, there will be no restrictions for Christmas celebrations which should be held with stringent adherence to Covid protocols.

Speaking to the media outside Suvarna Soudha, Bommai said, "The usual large gatherings at M.G.Road, Brigade Road and surrounding areas in Bengaluru has been banned this time. Large gatherings are also banned at any place across the State for New Year celebrations," he stated.

As for as clubs, pubs are concerned, DJ music, special events are not allowed. The entry has been restricted to 50 per cent capacity. Large scale parties are also not allowed anywhere in the State, he announced.

The decision was announced after Chief Minister held a high-level meeting with cabinet ministers, senior officials of the Health department and Covid experts at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi. The Covid-19 restrictions will come into effect from 30 December and remain in place till 2 January, the CM said, adding that full vaccination is mandatory for public and all staff working in the places such as restaurants and pubs.