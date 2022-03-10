BBMP 2022–23 budget announcement delayed

Bengaluru: Only three weeks remain before the financial year ends, but the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is yet to get the approval for the 2022–23 budget and announce the date of its presentation.

As per section 194 of the BBMP Act of 2020 the Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals should review the estimates and proposals on or around January 15 by the Chief Commissioner before the budget presentation.

If there are any other Standing Committee proposals, they should receive them and prepare a budget estimate with detailed information from the Chief Commissioner. Section 196 of the BBMP Act requires the BBMP budget to be approved at least three weeks before the start of the next financial year. Accordingly, the budget has to be presented by March 10.

The BBMP violated the Act last year too by delaying the budget. Since there is no elected council, the powers of Mayor and the Chairman of the Standing Committees are held by the BBMP Administrator. Consequently, budget-making responsibilities are with the administrator.

Responding to the delay, BBMP Administrator Rakesh Singh told media persons that the budget would be presented by the end of this month. "We have prepared the BBMP budget. Since city development plans depend on the fund allocation in the State budget, BBMP budget presentation is delayed. This week, senior officials will discuss and set a date for the budget presentation."

A BBMP official, who did not wish to be named, said the budget would be presented in the last week of March.

Meanwhile, a significant decision was taken to provide one percent of the property tax collected in a particular ward to the same ward. The Ward Committee will decide on how to utilise the grant.

The BBMP in 2021-22 aims to raise a total of Rs 3353.20 crore through tax and expected non-tax revenue of Rs 1250. 78 crore.

As per the statistics, Rs 9,286. 80 crore is the budget size of 2021–22 sent by BBMP to Urban Development Department and Rs 9,951.8 crore is the government approved budget size.