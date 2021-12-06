BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta tells officials to collect property tax dues from defaulters

Bengaluru: Bruhath Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Monday instructed officials to collect property tax immediately from defaulters. In a meeting convened to discuss pending property tax in the BBMP limits, Gaurav Gupta said that the revenue officers, assistant revenue officers should galvanise into action and collect taxes. Citizens who have not paid property tax should be issued notices. Unassessed lands/properties should be brought under tax slab, he said. In case property owners have not done self-assessment, revenue officers should undertake a field visit, fix property tax and ensure its immediate collection, Gupta said. He ordered preparation of the list of big tax defaulters and legal action be initiated against them.

Of the Rs 4,000 crore property tax collection target fixed for the current year, Rs 2,483.91 crore has been collected till now. Every tax collector should be given a target, he said. Special Commissioner (Revenue) Dr Deepak R L and all zonal joint commissioners, revenue department deputy commissioners and other revenue officers were present at the meeting.