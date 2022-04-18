BBMP has failed in waste management

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has been informed that the wet and dry waste management is unscientific in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits. The BBMP and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) have failed to comply with the directives issued by the High Court from time to time.

The Divisional Tribunal headed by Chief Justice Rituraj Awasthi held hearings on public interest petitions filed by Kavita Shankar and others in 2012 regarding the solid waste disposal of the BBMP. The petitioner's advocate GR Mohan had filed a memorandum in this regard. The tribunal has drawn attention to the fact that BBMP is unable to dispose of waste generated within the identified 800 sq km area.

Under the Swacch Bharath Mission, a grant of Rs 73 crore is available from the Central Government to Bengaluru, where Rs 8 crore is spent without any foresight. A total of 25 compact trucks have been purchased and utilized for this purpose. It is alleged that in reality, each truck was purchased at a cost of Rs 13 lakh extra amount.

The KSPCB must take appropriate action to strictly enforce the Solid Waste Management Act 2016.

In September 2019, High Court directed that an inspection report to be submitted on the BBMP's solid waste management. However, the KSPCB has not submitted any report to the court.

A memorandum was filed by the petitioner in the court, and the court had directed the BBMP and KSPCB to respond to the matter. The court has adjourned the matter to 15 June.