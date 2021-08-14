BBMP issues Covid guidelines for RWAs

Bengaluru: With the sudden rise in clusters and additional containment zones, BBMP on Friday issued containment measures for Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) to curb the spread of Covid-19 in apartments, housing societies and gated communities.



As per the circular released by BBMP, all members of housing communities have to be constantly monitored for temperature and symptoms. Wearing mask is a must and provision for hand sanitising must be provided at the entrance of apartments. A comprehensive list of non-resident visitors has to be maintained along with contact details.

Family members who have undertaken interstate travel especially from Kerala and Maharashtra, are required to undergo Covid test. All those returning from interstate travel should present a negative RT-PCR test not older than 72 hours.

If tested positive, they will be physically triaged by the BBMP Mobile Triage Unit and will be home-quarantined if permitted by the team. The normal time for home quarantine will be 10 days. If the patient is seen unfit for home quarantine, he/she will be shifted to a Covid Care Centre or an Isolation Centre could be set up within the apartment premises by BBMP.

Commons areas like walkways and parks can be used for walking while following Covid-appropriate behaviour. Gymnasiums and non-contact sports facilities can operate at 50 per cent capacity. Swimming pools, clubhouse, community halls and other common rooms shall also strictly remain closed.

Parents and RWAs should ensure that children above the age of three wear masks at all times while playing in public areas.

Delivery services will be only be allowed to enter the main gate however emergency services like plumbing and electrical will be permitted inside with appropriate restrictions.