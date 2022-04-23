BBMP issues ID cards to manual scavengers

Bengaluru: Finally, manual scavengers within the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits have been issued much-awaited identity cards which enable them to claim certain benefits. Chief Commissioner of BBMP Gaurav Gupta issued identity cards to eight manual scavengers symbolically. There are around one lakh manual scavengers, according to an estimate.

Earlier, there was the demeaning practice of the scavengers carrying night soil on their head. To eradicate it, the Government of India had brought the 'Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Rules, 2013'.

In a survey carried out in 2013, 201 manual scavengers within the BBMP limits were identified and given a one-time cash assistance (OTCA) of Rs 40,000 from the central government.

The cards will be distributed to 201 manual scavengers through the joint commissioners of the zones concerned. Based on the identity cards, the manual scavengers will be able to avail themselves of rehabilitation facilities from the central and the state governments, the State Safai Karmachari Commission and the BBMP.

The civic body said that in a resurvey conducted in 2018-19, as many as 1,424 manual scavengers were identified and their data was uploaded to the government of India's Swachhatha Abhiyan mobile app. Facilities will be provided to them after approval from the central government.

All necessary steps will be taken in the BBMP limits to provide facilities to 1,424 manual scavengers identified by the re-survey in 2018-19. Manual Scavengers who will get ID cards are eligible for all welfare programs, including student fee reimbursement, 'onti mane' facility, skill training, self-employment, and other welfare programs of BBMP.

The BBMP aims to make society economically empowered by access to a dignified life. BBMP is taking the necessary steps to achieve this.

On 21 April, identity cards were issued to Munikenchappa, Krishnappa, Muniswamappa, Mahalakshmaiah, Ayyanna, Hanumanthappa, Venkataramana and Narasimha. Special Commissioner (Welfare) B Sharat, Deputy Commissioner (Welfare) Muralidhar, Assistant Commissioner (Welfare) Rajeshwari, and other officials were present.