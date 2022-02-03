BBMP moves against three property owners for huge tax default

Bengaluru: A team of revenue officials, led by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Joint Commissioner of Yelahanka Zone. have executed distress warrants against Manyata Tech Park, Royal Grand Kalyana Mantapa, and Reva University in Byatarayanapura Assembly constituency, for failing to pay property tax dues.

These property owners in ward number 05 (Jakkur) and 06 (Thanisandra) in Byatarayanapura subdivision owed property tax dues. As per 148 (4) of BBMP Act 2020, the below-mentioned places were visited by officials on Tuesday for the collection of pending property taxes.

A station survey was carried out in 2018-19 in the nine different blocks in Manyata Tech Park at Nagavara Ring Road in Thanisandra ward. It was observed that the measurement of the surveyed buildings was falsely (less than the actual) declared during property tax assessment. Accordingly, a demand notice for Rs 1,01,38,87,611 including penalty not less than twice the tax evaded, was issued to the owner. But they had paid Rs 28,67,97,434. The owner failed to pay the dues even after he was slapped with a demand notice. Following this, a distress warrant was issued to him. The Royal Grand Kalyana Mantapa, owned by N Anandamoorthy, at Nagavara, Thanisandra Main Road, owed property tax dues to the tune of Rs 70,68,930 since 2012-13. When a demand notice was issued, the had given a cheque for Rs 9 lakh which had bounced due to lack of funds in his bank account. Hence, the warrant of foreclosure was executed.

A total station survey was carried out in the year 2018-19 for all buildings of Reva University, owned by Rukmini Educational Charitable Trust in Kattigenahalli village of Jakkur ward. It was observed that the measurements of buildings were falsely (less than the actual) mentioned during the declaration of property tax payments. Accordingly, the calculated tax due is Rs 16,95,64,078. The distress warrant was executed for non-payment of tax dues even after issuing demand notice.

Among the three assets of the Yelahanka Zone, tax due from Manyata Tech Parks is Rs 72,70,90,177, that of Royal Grand Kalyana Mantapa is Rs 70,68,930, and Reva University Rs 16,95,64,078.