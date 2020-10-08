BBMP sets up own hot mix plant

Bengaluru: Traffic on the city's roads has increased since more relaxations came into place, but the condition of the roads are turning out to be a nightmare for those who are venturing out. As if potholes were not enough, the recent heavy rain has contributed to the further deterioration of many city roads. So, as a measure for a quick fix bad stretches of roads and potholes across the city, a hot mix plant has been set up. On Wednesday, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP)officials inspected the hot mix plant near Kannur village and told that agency to kickstart the process of fixing potholes across the city in the next few days.

In recent days, The BBMP officials claimed that heavy rain had affected the road surface in many places. Several bad reaches in the city were the result of digging by various utility agencies, including the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). According to the sources, during the visit BBMP officials have learnt that lack of adequate monitoring has led to the potholes in the city. Now the officials have instructed the plant authorities to provide accurate information on the number of daily loads for different zones, which roads are closed, number of potholes closed on a daily basis, material is used, the quality and quantity.

"We have invested Rs. 75 crore to set up the hot mix plant on 4.5 acres of land. It can produce 100/120 TPH (Tonnes Per Hour) and 50 to 60 trucks per day. Information on everything including how many tonnes of loads are sent to each zone and how many potholes are filled every day will be available. This will help us to keep track of the records," said chief engineer of the road infrastructure division, Prahlad.

The plant has the capacity to manufacture around 100 to 120 tonnes of hot mix per hour. Officials claimed that around 40 tractor loads of asphalt mix could be dispatched from the plant per day. To transport the asphalt hot mix to different parts of the city, there are two special vehicles.