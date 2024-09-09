BBMP spends Rs 40 cr in 4 yrs

Bengaluru: In order to control the menace of stray dogsin the city of Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has spent Rs 40 crore in four years. Even though crores of money have been spent to control the menace of stray dogs, the stray dogs have not reduced in the city. Thus, it has been alleged that the calculation shown by the BBMP is false.

The number of stray dogs in the city is increasing day by day. Go to any area where stray dogs are camped. It has been revealed that the BBMP, which was supposed to control stray dogs, has billed crores in the name of sterilization surgery for stray dogs. Rs 40 crores have been spent by BBMP to control stray dogs in the last four years, and the fact that only the number of stray dogs has not decreased has raised many doubts.

The animal welfare association has expressed its outrage at the BBMP’s move. BBMP is doing business in the name of stray dogs. They have made a serious allegation that crores are being looted under the pretext of controlling the menace of stray dogs.

At present, Rs 40 crores have been spent in the name of ABC treatment of stray dogs. The BBMP without checking whether stray dogs have been controlled claim they are working. So far, the amount of money spent by the BBMP in the name of stray dogs is Rs 4,71,09,664 crore in the year 2019-20, Rs 6,42,42,550 crore in the year 2020-21, Rs 8,64,94,860 crore in the year 2021-22, Rs 8,33,94,780 crore in the year 2022-23, Rs 9,05,55,985 crore in 2023-24 and Rs 2,64,46,935 crore were spent from April to July 2024-25. At present BBMP are showing accounts that they have spent crores of money on neutering dogs, but the fact is there is increase in stray dogs. We have to wait and see what answer the BBMP will give on why the dog menace has not been controlled despite spending crores.