BBMP to build percolation pits in JP Bio-diversity Park

Bengaluru: The horticulture department of BBMP plans to build percolation pits in Jayaprakash Narayan Park to conserve rainwater in parks. This is part of BBMP's plan to build 90 percolation pits in the city's parks.

The project is being implemented in partnership with a non-profit organization, United Way of India, and Kennametal India who announced the launch of the project "One Billion Drops" in Bengaluru. The project will attempt to improve the water table of the Jayaprakash Narayan (J.P. Park) Bio-diversity Park in Mathikere by conserving rainwater.

"The horticulture department of Karnataka has been taking the initiative to increase the green cover of Bengaluru and sustain its status as the "garden city of India." We are thankful to Kennametal for proposing and sponsoring this project through United Way India that will positively impact the environment by aiding in the conservation of our precious natural resources." said Horticulture Minister Muniratna.

In a bid to conserve rainwater that is largely run-off, wasted or evaporated, percolation pits are being constructed in Jayaprakash Narayan Park. Up to 86 percolation pits will be built over 90 days, creating manifold benefits ranging from a 6-meter increase in the water table around J.P Park to a decrease in rainwater waste. Each pit will have a depth of 12 feet by 4 feet and will have the capacity to hold 4000 litres of rainwater. This will also secure water availability in nearby parks and residential areas. The efforts could also potentially reduce the dependence on other water sources in the coming years and generate water supply for gardening and watering the park.

Managing Director of Kennametal India Limited, Mr Vijaykrishnan Venkatesan, said, "Through credible NGO partners, our Bengaluru facility is involved in various projects to make a meaningful impact around our manufacturing facility. 'One Billion Drops' is an initiative aligned with our core values and commitment to sustainability that ensures protection of the environment for future generations."