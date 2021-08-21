BBMP to fix infrastructure issues in Peenya Industrial area

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta on Saturday said that appropriate infrastructure facilities will be provided in Peenya Industrial area under Dasarahalli zone. As part of this, repairs to potholes and electric lamps and redevelopment of stormwater drain to prevent waterlogging will be implemented, he said.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Peenya Industrial Association, Gaurav Gupta said that a team of solid waste officials will visit and review the site for improvement and the removal of industrial waste. A separate officer will be appointed to fix the waste disposal issue.

He instructed officials to address the immediate issues around the industrial areas on a priority basis. One week has been allocated to finish the repair of potholes and streetlights.

He stressed the need for immediate development of the 14th main road that joins all the industrial areas. Officials have also been instructed to identify the flooding issues during monsoon season. They have also been asked to clear the silt to allow a smooth flow of water.