BBMP wakes up, to fill potholes on city roads

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to fill all the potholes on city roads within a month's time. The decision was taken at a meeting convened by BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta and commissioner N Manjunath Prasad here on Saturday.

Gupta said that 1,300 km length of major roads would be maintained in proper shape. "Road pits, service roads and sidewalks will be repaired. White topping, Tender Sure Road and Smart City works have been taken up by the Planning Division," he added. Gupta stated that a well-equipped hot mix plant has been established to fill potholes within the BBMP limits. "But hot mix of good quality is not being produced and potholes are not being fixed properly," he observed. Tender has been invited for filling the potholes. Gupta directed the officials to keep him informed of the demand of hot mix that is being generated from the zones.