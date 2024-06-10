BDA warns against unauthorised construction

Bengaluru: It has come to the notice of Bangalore Development Authority(BDA) that unauthorised constructions are being carried out in the area acquired by BDA/CDP Area/Dr. Shivarama Karanth Layout. BDA is the competent Authority for the approval of layout plan for the construction of private layouts.

It is being noticed that layouts are being formed and sites are being sold without getting the approval of layout plans by the concerned authority.

As per Commissioner Order dated 7 June 2024, the construction work which was going on an unauthorised layout in the area of about 5 acres in JB Kaval village has been demolished. Legal action will also be taken against such unauthorised layouts / selling sites.