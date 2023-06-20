Belvai Butterfly Park Hosts Groundbreaking Frog Workshop, Fostering Conservation Awareness

Moodbidri: In a pioneering initiative aimed at promoting conservation and raising awareness about the ecological significance of frogs, the renowned Sammilan Shetty's Butterfly Park in Belvai is set to host its first-ever frog workshop this monsoon season. Top resource persons like Dr Gururaja KV and Dr Vineeth Kumar both world-class experts on frogs will take sessions. Researchers and other enthusiasts on the subject from all over the country are participating as delegates. Sammilan Shetty Butterfly Conservation and Research Trust has made this possible. Sammilan Shetty heads the only private butterfly part in the state if not the country.

Frogs, nature's resilient survivors with a history dating back over 250 million years, play a crucial role as ecological indicators due to their sensitive and permeable skin. Their susceptibility to environmental changes, including the absorption of chemicals and contaminants, underscores their importance in monitoring habitat health.

Aside from their ecological contributions, frogs also play a vital role in controlling insect populations, making them economically valuable. Additionally, they serve as a vital food source for birds, fish, snakes, and other wildlife, contributing to the overall balance of the ecosystem.

Belvai Butterfly Park, renowned for its dedication to butterfly education for the general public and students, will now extend its focus to the fascinating world of frogs. Situated in Belvai village of Dakshina Kannada, this private butterfly reserve, established in 2011, spans an impressive 7.35 acres. The forthcoming workshop will inspire participants to observe and learn about the region's flora and fauna, with a particular emphasis on frogs and toads.

To date, the region has documented 14 frog species, including 8 endemic to the Western Ghats. The workshop aims to facilitate further captivating observations and documentation in the area, significantly bolstering ongoing conservation efforts. With habitat loss posing the greatest threat to frogs and other wildlife, safeguarding native vegetation becomes an essential responsibility, ensuring a thriving natural environment for future generations.

Scheduled to span three days, from July 7th to 9th, the workshop will feature engaging talks, insightful discussions, and hands-on field sessions conducted by renowned experts. Participants will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the fascinating world of frogs, delving into their behaviour, conservation challenges, and the importance of preserving their habitats.