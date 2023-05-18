Bengalureans have a lot of expectations from the new government

Bengaluru: The Congress government has come to power with majority in the state and won in 12 constituencies in the state capital. Bengaluru city is currently suffering from various problems and people here have a lot of expectations from the new government. Most importantly, there are many, including relief from the traffic problem and an enduring solution to the flood problem. The Congress had formulated a separate manifesto for the development of Bengaluru city and the expectations of the citizens have been raised on the new government.

Traffic travails



Bengaluru’s urban traffic congestion is popular internationally. It has been ranked second in the world in the list of cities where vehicles move at a crawling pace. Although many improvement measures have been taken including signal synchronisation, artificial intelligence traffic management system, the traffic congestion has not been relieved.

Suburban railway project



The Metropolitan Land Transport Authority (MLTA) announced by the previous government is non-existent. There has been no development regarding its work plans and outlines. Thus, the necessity of implementing MLTA is also in front of the future government. Also, the long awaited Suburban Railway project, which has been dragging on for years, needs to be completed.

Pothole pain

The government is also responsible for getting rid of the potholes that become a thorn for the motorists. According to the police last year, there were more than 10,000 potholes in the city. The shocking information that 17 people have died in accidents caused by road potholes since 2017 has also come out. Thus, in the wake of the rainy season, the citizens are looking forward if the roads will be rid of the potholes quickly.

Flooding problem

Last year, due to torrential rains, dozens of areas including Bellandur were inundated and there was a flood situation. Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Congress leaders satirically criticised the failure of the government by traveling in a boat in flowing water. He also complained that improper maintenance of the Rajkaluve and lack of repair of the drainage system was the reason for the flood.

In addition, citizens’ resentment against the government had also exploded. Despite all this, the situation is the same in most areas this time. Citizens are afraid of getting flooded again if there is heavy rain. According to BBMP, 58 low-lying areas are prone to flood. Thus, the government is faced with the challenge of taking necessary measures as a precautionary measure.

BDA Master Plan

One of the earlier announced projects, the BDA Urban Development Master Plan 2035, has been limping along. In the meantime, the Congress has promised to implement the revised plan of 2042 for sustainable and planned city construction. Attention should be paid to its implementation.

Better management of BBMP

The Congress had also promised to enact a comprehensive legislation for the management of BBMP. It said that this step will be taken to bring drainage, transport, housing and development authorities under one roof. Although this project has created hope among the city residents, it is also a question how the incoming government will treat the corporation which is suffering from dozens of failures as promised.

For the last three years, BBMP elections have not been held and the bureaucratic rule has continued. BBMP should hold elections as soon as the constituency redistribution confusion is over. The government is also responsible for the governance of the people’s representatives.

Miscellaneous matters

In the manifesto, the Congress said about TOT drone, installation of speed camera, construction of tunnel roads with private partnership to avoid vehicular traffic in CBD areas, formation of organisational system to achieve coordination between Namma Metro, suburban rail project, public transport systems, construction of peripheral ring road and outer ring road. Expectations among citizens about the fulfillment of these promises are high.