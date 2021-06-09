Bengaluru: A Boy Kidnapped For A Ransom Of Rs 25 Lakh Has Been Brutally Murdered

A 10-year-old kid was discovered dead inside a shed at Nanjapura near Jigani on Saturday after he was allegedly kidnapped for Rs 25 lakh ransom from outside his home on Friday in Shikaripalya, near Hebbagodi, southeast Bengaluru. A boulder slammed into Mohammed Asif Alam's head.

MD Abbas, a mason, is Alam's father. The prime suspect, Mohammed Javed Sheikh, kidnapped Alam on Friday evening and then joined Alam's parents in their search, professing to be innocent.

After investigating CCTV footage from near the boy's home and verifying his phone records, police identified Sheikh as the kidnapper. Sheikh, however, allegedly felt danger and killed Alam and tried to leave the city before police could reach him.

Sheikh moved to Bengaluru three years ago and worked as a CCTV mechanic for a private company. He shared a house with his uncle, who resided close to Abbas' house. Sheikh was familiar with the boy's family.

Sheikh intended to kidnap Alam and then use the money to relocate to Mumbai with his girlfriend, with whom he had recently tied the knot. Sheikh, a police suspect, lured Alam in by promising to teach him video games. Sheikh was familiar with video games, having previously worked in a gaming store in Mumbai.

Abbas, his friends, and family members began looking for Alam after he went missing. Sheikh became a part of the search as well. Later, he went to the shed and murdered the youngster. Abbas received a missed call at 10 p.m. and returned the call. The receiver sought Rs 25 lakh in exchange for Alam's safe release. When Abbas received the ransom call, Sheikh was also present. Abbas was cautioned not to go to the police by the caller.

Abbas, on the other hand, hurried to the Hebbagodi police station and reported the kidnapping. The ransom call was made from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, according to a police team led by Inspector Goutham J. Noushad and Siraj, two of Sheikh's buddies, were the calls, according to further inquiry. The two were apprehended by a police unit in Raipur.

Police used mobile tower dump technology to track down the boy's whereabouts and arrived at the scene by dark, only to discover Alam's death. They have now turned the case into a kidnapping and murder investigation.

Sheikh attempted to kidnap another boy in the vicinity on June 4 afternoon after promising to teach him video games, according to the investigation. Sheikh let the youngster go after he raised an alert, but only after telling him to keep quiet.